

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Three people, including one firefighter, suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at a highrise building in Richmond Hill on Friday evening.

Fire crews were called to 30 Harding Boulevard West, in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie Drive, just before 6 p.m.

Richmond Hill fire said the blaze started on the fourth floor. Residents from the second floor, third floor, and fourth floor were evacuated.

The fire was declared under control an hour later.

Two residents were taken to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation. A firefighter sustained a minor leg injury.

Viva buses are at the scene to provide temporary shelters for evacuees.

The cause of the fire is unknown.