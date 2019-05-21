

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Firefighters pulled two people to safety after they became trapped on the Scarborough Bluffs on Monday night.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell says that crews were first dispatched to Cathedral Bluffs Park at around 8:45 p.m. after receiving reports about two people who went 10 to 15 feet down the side of the cliff and then couldn’t get back to the top.

Powell says that the trapped individuals used a flashlight to alert firefighters to their location. At that point, he said that firefighters descended the cliff to verify that they were both OK before using ropes to pull them to safety.

The entire rescue operation was over by about 10 p.m., according to Powell.

No injuries were reported.