Toronto fire said two people have been rescued from a downtown Toronto condo building after a blaze broke out Wednesday morning.

Officials said the two-alarm fire started inside a 10th floor unit of the 15-storey Toronto Community Housing building at Jarvis and Wellesley streets.

The two individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital as a result.

While the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, police said no full-scale evacuation of the residential building was required.

The fire has been extinguished but motorists in the area should expect delays.