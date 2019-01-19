

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a car struck a bridge in the city’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

It happened near Millwood Road and Overlea Boulevard at around 5:30 a.m.

Paramedics say that two male victims were taken to a trauma centre, one in life-threatening condition and the other in serious condition.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

Milwood Road is closed from Laird Drive to Redway Road due to the ongoing investigation.