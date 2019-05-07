

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people were rushed to hospital following an overnight collision in The Beaches.

It happened at Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue at around 2:10 a.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said one male was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, while another patient was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

The intersection has been closed as police investigate the collision.