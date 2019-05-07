Two people rushed to hospital after collision in The Beaches
A vehicle is pictured following a collision at Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue Tuesday May 7, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 5:57AM EDT
Two people were rushed to hospital following an overnight collision in The Beaches.
It happened at Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue at around 2:10 a.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said one male was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, while another patient was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.
It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.
The intersection has been closed as police investigate the collision.