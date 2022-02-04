Two people rushed to hospital after shooting in North York
One person was taken to hospital after a shooting in North York on Friday morning.
Published Friday, February 4, 2022 5:50AM EST
Two people have been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a shooting in North York early Friday morning.
It happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Spalding Road, near Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue.
Two victims were transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.