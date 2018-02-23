

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital after a suspected impaired driving crash in Scarborough early Friday morning.

The single-vehicle collision happened near Progress Avenue and Markham Road at around 1:20 a.m.

Police say that there were a total of three occupants in the vehicle.

The driver was not injured but a male and female passenger both sustained serious injuries.

The driver, believed to be in his 20s, is facing impaired driving charges.

Progress Avenue was closed from Markham Road to Milner Avenue as police investigated but the road reopened at around 5:15 a.m.