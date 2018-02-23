Two people rushed to hospital after suspected impaired driving crash in Scarborough
Av vehicle involved in a suspected impaired driving crash in Scarborough on Friday morning is shown.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 5:16AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 23, 2018 5:52AM EST
Two people were taken to hospital after a suspected impaired driving crash in Scarborough early Friday morning.
The single-vehicle collision happened near Progress Avenue and Markham Road at around 1:20 a.m.
Police say that there were a total of three occupants in the vehicle.
The driver was not injured but a male and female passenger both sustained serious injuries.
The driver, believed to be in his 20s, is facing impaired driving charges.
Progress Avenue was closed from Markham Road to Milner Avenue as police investigated but the road reopened at around 5:15 a.m.