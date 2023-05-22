Two people have been taken to the hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after being pulled out from Lake Ontario on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police said an unoccupied Sea-Doo was found around noon near the Humber Bay substation at 225 Humber Bay Park in south Etobicoke.

Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that two people had been jet skiing.

They said that members of Toronto police’s marine unit found one person in the water and pulled them out. That individual was transferred to the care of paramedics.

Emergency responders were then advised there was a second person still in the lake.

Firefighters assisted in the search for that individual and “quite a while” later located them in the water without vital signs.

Toronto paramedics said they transported two patients to hospital: a woman in serious, but stable, condition, and a man in critical/life-threatening condition.

Police are calling the incident “suspicious.”

Police note the entrance to the Humber Bay Park is currently blocked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.