Two people sent to hospital after Brampton crash
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 9:10PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 8, 2018 9:43PM EDT
Two people have been taken to hospital with various injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Tuesday night.
The collision took place at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Williams Parkway and Airport Road.
Peel Regional Police said one person had to be extracted by firefighters after one of the vehicles involved struck a pole.
Following the crash, a male was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries and a female was transported to a local hospital with unspecificed injuries.
Officers said their major collision bureau will be attending the scene.
Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate the investigation.