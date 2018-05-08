

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two people have been taken to hospital with various injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Tuesday night.

The collision took place at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Williams Parkway and Airport Road.

Peel Regional Police said one person had to be extracted by firefighters after one of the vehicles involved struck a pole.

Following the crash, a male was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries and a female was transported to a local hospital with unspecificed injuries.

Officers said their major collision bureau will be attending the scene.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate the investigation.