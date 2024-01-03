Two people sent to hospital after house fire in Mississauga
Two people have been rushed to hospital following a fire at a house in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out at a home on Bishop Strachan Crescent, near Trelawny Crescent and Tenth Line.
Mississauga Fire said crews were involved in an aggressive interior attack shortly after arriving at the scene.
One person was taken to hospital after sustaining burns and a second person suffered smoke inhalation, Mississauga Fire confirmed. They were taken to hospital for treatment.
A fire investigator has been called to the scene to determine the cause, circumstance, and origin of the blaze.
