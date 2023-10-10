Two people sent to hospital following multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2023 8:33PM EDT
Two people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening.
The collision happened at 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West.
Toronto paramedics told CP24 that both patients sustained minor/moderate injuries.
Roads in the area were closed as police investigated.