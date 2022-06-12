Two people seriously hurt in single-vehicle rollover in Scarborough
Published Sunday, June 12, 2022
Last Updated Sunday, June 12, 2022 7:25AM EDT
A woman and a man have both been seriously injured following a single-vehicle rollover in Scarborough.
The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401, east of Morningside Avenue.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, the vehicle landed in the ditch.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a male and a female to a trauma centre.
Highway 401 remains open.