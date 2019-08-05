

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





Two people are seriously injured after a shooting in Lawrence Heights on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called around 4:50 p.m. in the area of Flemington Road and Stockton Road, just west of Allen Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police located a man with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A few hours later, police said another person made their way to hospital.

Police said they are looking for two possible suspects, who were last seen running to a nearby complex.

This is the third shooting in the city on Monday.

Two men were taken to hospital after a shooting in the area of Church and Adelaide streets around 4:20 a.m.. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Just a few hours before, around 2:15 a.m., five people were injured at District 45 nightclub in the area of Finch Avenue and Keele Street.

Toronto police Chief Saunders told reporters during a press conference on Monday that the shooting as “bothersome” as it occurred when the venue was still packed.

"I find it disturbing when you got 100 people, and someone would be brazen enough to pull out a gun and starts shooting," Saunders said.

Police have not released any suspect information but Saunders is appealing for witnesses to come talk to police.

"We think this one is very solvable. There were a lot of people that were there and some people no doubt who were afraid. We're asking you to call police," he said.

He added that police have "a lot of resources on this one and we will be in good shape to solve this one if we have witnesses come up to help."

Saunders held a media conference following a violent weekend in the city, where 13 people were injured in 11 gunfire incidents.

Monday afternoon's shooting brings the total gunfire incidents over the long weekend to 12 and the number of victims to 15.