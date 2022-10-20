Two people seriously injured after vehicle collides with transport truck in Mississauga
A man and woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga.
It happen shortly after 6:30 a.m. at Matheson Boulevard East and Creekbank Drive.
Peel Regional Police said two people were trapped after a car ended up underneath a tractor trailer and had to be extracted from the vehicle.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said the two were transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
Police are investigating the collision.