A man and woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

It happen shortly after 6:30 a.m. at Matheson Boulevard East and Creekbank Drive.

Peel Regional Police said two people were trapped after a car ended up underneath a tractor trailer and had to be extracted from the vehicle.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said the two were transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating the collision.