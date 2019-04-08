

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after the sport utility vehicle they were travelling in flipped over in St. Clair West Village Sunday night.

It happened at around 11 p.m. at St. Clair Avenue West and Glenholme Avenue

Emergency crews found the vehicle smoking and on its side, with two people trapped inside, Toronto Fire said.

One person was unconscious, while the other was semi-conscious.

Both were extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

According to reports from the scene, the vehicle struck a concrete barrier separating the streetcar lanes before flipping over.

There is no word so far on what caused the collision.