

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people have sustained serious injuries after shots were fired in a Brampton neighbourhood.

It happened near Pluto Drive and Simmons Boulevard, in the area of Bovaird Drive East and Kennedy Boulevard.

Peel Regional Police said the two people injured in the shooting attended a local hospital and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

K9 and tactical units are currently searching the area for suspects, police say.