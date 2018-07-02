Two people seriously injured in Brampton shooting
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 2, 2018 3:44PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 2, 2018 5:27PM EDT
Two people have sustained serious injuries after shots were fired in a Brampton neighbourhood.
It happened near Pluto Drive and Simmons Boulevard, in the area of Bovaird Drive East and Kennedy Boulevard.
Peel Regional Police said the two people injured in the shooting attended a local hospital and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
K9 and tactical units are currently searching the area for suspects, police say.