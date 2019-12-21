

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in East York, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard just after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said two men were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed for investigation.

More to come.