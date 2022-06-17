Two people seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Etobicoke that left two people seriously injured.
Published Friday, June 17, 2022 11:14PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 17, 2022 11:25PM EDT
Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Court, south of Lawrence Avenue West, Friday night for reports of someone being shot.
When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries appear to be life-threatening.
A second victim walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. He is in serious condition.
Police have not released any suspect information.