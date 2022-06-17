Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Court, south of Lawrence Avenue West, Friday night for reports of someone being shot.

When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries appear to be life-threatening.

A second victim walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. He is in serious condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.