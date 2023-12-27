Two people seriously injured in Georgetown collision
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2023 5:09PM EST
At least two people have been seriously injured in a collision in Georgetown on Wednesday, police say.
It happened in the area of 17 Side Road and Trafalgar Road.
There is no immediate word on the condition of the victims.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Police have closed Trafalgar Road between 17 Side Road and 15 Side Road.