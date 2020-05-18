Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a transport truck and an SUV collided on Highway 401 Monday afternoon.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Trafalgar Road, in Milton.

Ontario Provincial Police said that the SUV lost control for an unknown reason and possibly hit a concrete wall before veering into live lanes of traffic, where it was struck by an eastbound transport truck.

Two people from the SUV were transported to hospital with serious injuries, OPP said.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are currently blocked at James Snow Parkway, where all eastbound traffic is being forced off the highway. One westbound lane of the highway is currently blocked as well near Trafalgar Road.

It’s not yet clear what caused the driver of the vehicle to lose control or whether the rainy conditions played a factor in the collision