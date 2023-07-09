Two people seriously injured in King City collision that shut down Highway 400
Published Sunday, July 9, 2023 7:34AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 9, 2023 7:50AM EDT
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision late Saturday night in King City.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 400 at King Road.
The OPP shut down Highway 400 for several hours as they investigated.
The roadway has since reopened.