

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

It happened at Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard at around 9:20 a.m.

According to Peel Regional Police, two vehicles collided in the intersection, causing one of them to flip over.

A woman was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto in serious to critical condition, while a male patient was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Peel Paramedic Services said.

The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the collision.