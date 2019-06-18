Two people seriously injured in Mississauga collision
An Ornge air ambulance is shown in a file photo. (The Canadian Press)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 10:32AM EDT
Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga.
It happened at Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard at around 9:20 a.m.
According to Peel Regional Police, two vehicles collided in the intersection, causing one of them to flip over.
A woman was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto in serious to critical condition, while a male patient was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Peel Paramedic Services said.
The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the collision.