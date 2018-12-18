Two people seriously injured in Rexdale stabbing
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 7:14PM EST
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a double stabbing in Rexdale.
It happened in the area of Finch Avenue and Silverstone Drive.
Police said two people were found with multiple stab wounds and were taken to hospital.
The incident may have started as a robbery, police said.
Police said three suspects may have fled in a black car.