

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people are in hospital in serious condition after a shooting outside a mall in Thornhill on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the Promenade Mall, in the area of Bathurst and Centre streets, just before 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Ken Golding said the shooting happened outside the mall.

When officers arrived, one victim was found inside a car while the other was just outside of the vehicle.

Both were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Images from the scene show the back window of the car was blown out, and blood smeared on the door.

Police said the suspect, described as a male wearing a mask and armed with a weapon, was last seen leaving the area on foot.

This is a developing story. More to come.