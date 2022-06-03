Two people seriously injured in two-vehicle collision in Brampton
Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision in Brampton on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Chopper 24)
Share:
Published Friday, June 3, 2022 3:22PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 3, 2022 3:22PM EDT
Two people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, Peel police say.
It happened near a high school in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Burt Drive, north of Queen Street West, just after 2:30 p.m.
Police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries while another sustained serious injuries in the crash.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.