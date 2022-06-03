Two people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, Peel police say.

It happened near a high school in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Burt Drive, north of Queen Street West, just after 2:30 p.m.

Police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries while another sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.