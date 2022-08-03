Two people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, Peel police say.

It occurred at the intersection of Bovaird Drive and Sunny Meadow Boulevard, west of Torbram Road, at 1:19 p.m.

Police say two people, a male driver and a female passenger, were transported to the hospital. The driver is in critical condition while the passenger is in serious condition.

The other driver was not injured and remained at the scene, police say.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.