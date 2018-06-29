

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man and a woman are both dead after a double shooting in Woodbridge overnight.

The victims were found inside a white SUV parked outside an address on Castlepoint Drive near Highway 27 and Martin Grove Road at around 12:45 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that the windows of the SUV had been shot out and that broken glass was scattered on the ground.

Police are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and are asking any nearby residents who may have surveillance footage to come forward.

Police say both victims were adults, though their ages have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

More to come…