Two people are seriously injured after being shot in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Princess Street and The Esplanade, east of Lower Sherbourne Street, at around 6 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the victims to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police have released a limited description of a suspect – a tall male with a thin build who was wearing all-black clothing.

He fled the scene in a dark grey vehicle with dark rims.