

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were rushed to hospital after a shooting in Kensington Market early Monday morning.

Police say that they received multiple calls for the sound of gunshots on Kensington Avenue near Baldwin Street just after 4 a.m.

They say that once officers arrived on scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

“I know that there was a party on Kensington Avenue. I believe that is where it may have started but the actual shooting itself didn’t happen where the party was located; it happened on the street,” Sgt. Jeff Zammit told CP24 at the scene.

Zammit said that police have located numerous shell casings on the ground on Kensington Avenue.

He said that while there is no information about potential suspects so far, officers will be canvassing the area for possible surveillance camera footage.

The victims in the shooting are both adult males who are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s, according to Zammit.