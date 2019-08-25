

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people have been injured after a shooting in North York.

It happened at Tree Sparroway, near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue.

Police said two people with gunshot wound in the leg have been taken to hospital

No suspect information have been released.

This is the second shooting of the day.

A man was shot and killed in the area of Weston Road and Toryork Driver around 5 a.m.

Police said there's no indication so far as to whether it is connected to other recent shootings in the area.