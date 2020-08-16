Two females have non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in a Walmart parking lot in North York Saturday night, Toronto Police say.

It happened at around 11 p.m. outside of a Walmart located at Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Toronto Paramedics said one woman in her 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said both females sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and the cause of the stabbing is unknown, police said.