

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after separate single-vehicle collisions in Toronto overnight.

The first collision occurred at around 2:45 a.m.

Paramedics say that a vehicle was travelling northbound on University Avenue when it left the roadway and slammed into a tree just past College Street.

A female in her late teens sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, paramedics say.

Police say that one person was taken into custody on the suspicion of impaired driving, though no charges have been laid at this point.

The second collision took place at around 3:10 a.m. on Lake Shore Boulevard near Ontario Place.

Paramedics say that a car was headed eastbound when it left the roadway and collided with a pole.

One person was taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition following that crash, paramedics say.

According to police, the collision was the result of a medical episode.