A man has been seriously injured, and two people have been arrested after a shooting in Scarborough Thursday evening.

Police were called to Eglinton Avenue East, just east of Midland Avenue, around 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics said the victim has been transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said two people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old American man was fatally stabbed inside a building in the same area. Toronto police have not connected the two incidents.