Two men have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an overnight fire at an apartment building in Leslieville.

Firefighters were called to a four-story building at 502 Eastern Ave., near Logan Avenue, around 2:47 a.m.

When they arrived, they were met with heavy black smoke at a second-floor unit.

They smashed down the door to get into the apartment and were able to knock down the fire.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two men to hospital for smoke inhalation. Both were in serious condition.

Firefighters said that they continue to do salvage an overhaul at the scene and to make sure that there’s no residual heat.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.