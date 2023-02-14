Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for three suspects after an armed home invasion in Simcoe on Monday night that left two people injured.

At around 9 p.m., police responded to a home invasion call at an address on Highland Avenue in Simcoe, about 40 minutes south of Brantford.

Officers determined that three suspects armed with handguns forcibly gained entry into the home and assaulted two occupants inside, who were later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects then fled in an SUV at a high rate of speed and police were unable to locate them following a search of the area on Monday night.

Police say the incident is believed to be targeted, however it remains under investigation.

The three suspects are described as Black males, standing approximately six feet, four inches tall.

In a tweet, OPP released images of the three suspects, as well as the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a silver SUV.

UPDATE - Do YOU recognize this SUV or the clothing worn by 3 suspects involved in a home invasion in #Simcoe. The #OPP is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone with info to call 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP^es pic.twitter.com/i82fEAxeSu — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 14, 2023

Two of the suspects appear to be wearing all black clothing, while the third appears to be wearing striped jogging pants and a patterned coat.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with home surveillance or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.