Two people taken to hospital after Brampton collision
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Monday, August 29, 2022 9:58PM EDT
Two people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton.
It happened at Steeles and Polonia avenues just after 9 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.
One person was transported to a trauma centre while another was transported to a local hospital, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.
It is not yet clear what caused the collision.
A stretch of Steeles Avenue is closed in the area as police investigate.