Two people taken to hospital after building fire near St. Lawrence Market
Fire crews respond to a two-alarm building fire near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Share:
Published Saturday, January 8, 2022 8:53PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 8, 2022 8:53PM EST
Firefighters rescued two people after a fire broke out in a building near St. Lawrence Market Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Lower Jarvis Street and The Esplanade just before 8 p.m.
When they arrived, firefighters were met with heavy flames and smoke.
Toronto Fire said two people were pulled out of a unit and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
They suffered minor injuries, paramedics said.
The fire has been knocked down. The cause and origin of the blaze are unknown.