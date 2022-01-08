Firefighters rescued two people after a fire broke out in a building near St. Lawrence Market Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lower Jarvis Street and The Esplanade just before 8 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters were met with heavy flames and smoke.

Toronto Fire said two people were pulled out of a unit and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

They suffered minor injuries, paramedics said.

The fire has been knocked down. The cause and origin of the blaze are unknown.