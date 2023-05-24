Two people have been taken to hospital after a driver lost control of their vehicle, flipping it upside-down on top of a guardrail on Highway 410 in Brampton.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted a photo of the vehicle at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, although it’s unclear exactly when the crash happened. The vehicle was going southbound on the 410 near Williams Parkway, OPP say.

The dark sedan can be seen resting on its roof, which is caved in significantly due to the impact of the collision.

The two people transported to hospital were occupants of the vehicle, police say. There’s no word on the severity of their injuries at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the Mississauga OPP.