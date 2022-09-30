Two people taken to hospital after collision in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating a collision in the downtown area that sent two people to hospital. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Friday, September 30, 2022 6:15PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 30, 2022 6:15PM EDT
Two people have been taken to hospital after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon.
Toronto police said the collision happened in the area of Jarvis and Carlton Streets at around 5:30 p.m.
Following the collision, the motorcycle subsequently hit a pedestrian, police said.
The motorcyclist suffered life-altering injuries while the pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Roads in the area are closed as police investigate the incident.