Two people have been taken to hospital after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said the collision happened in the area of Jarvis and Carlton Streets at around 5:30 p.m.

Following the collision, the motorcycle subsequently hit a pedestrian, police said.

The motorcyclist suffered life-altering injuries while the pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate the incident.