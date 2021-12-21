Two people taken to hospital after collision involving TTC bus on Gardiner Expressway
Published Tuesday, December 21, 2021 8:13PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 21, 2021 10:41PM EST
Two people have been transported to hospital, one of them with serious injuries, after a collision involving a TTC vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke.
It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the expressway between Islington Avenue and Royal York Road.
Toronto Fire said three vehicles were involved, one of them a TTC bus, and that a female was found unconscious.
One person was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the other was transported to a local hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Images from the scene showed a city bus with a smashed front windshield and at least one other vehicle with extensive damage.
There are no details so far about how the collision occurred.