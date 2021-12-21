Two people taken to hospital after collision involving TTC vehicle in Etobicoke
Published Tuesday, December 21, 2021 8:13PM EST
Two people have been transported to hospital, one of them with serious injuries, after a collision involving a TTC vehicle.
It happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Gardiner Expressway and Park Lawn Road.
Toronto Fire said three vehicles were involved, one of them a smaller TTC vehicle.
One person was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the other was transported to a local hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
There are no details so far about how the collision occurred.