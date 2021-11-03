Two people were injured, one critically, in a collision involving three vehicles on a highway in Welland Wednesday afternoon.

The Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Highway 140 between Ridge and Netherby roads around 4:45 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two vehicles appeared to have collided head-on, and a third vehicle “got tangled up in the mess.”

Two people were taken to the hospital, including a man in his 40s who was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but Schmidt said one of the vehicles was possibly “driving erratically” before the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to contact them at 905-356-1311.