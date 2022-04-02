Two people were seriously injured in a car crash in Milton Saturday night.

Halton police said the single-vehicle collision occurred in the area of No. 5 Sideroad and James Snow Parkway North around 6:15 p.m.

Police said a white Ford Mustang was travelling east on No. 5 Sideroad when, for unknown reasons, it left the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver and a passenger were taken to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for hours for the investigation and repairs.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.