

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital following a fail-to-remain collision in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street at around 1:40 a.m.

Police say that the two occupants inside one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, meanwhile, fled the scene and remains outstanding.

Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the collision also remain unclear.