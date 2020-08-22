

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital after a two-alarm highrise fire in North York Saturday night.

Toronto Fire said a fire broke out on the 11th-floor balcony of an apartment building near Weston Road and Finch Avenue West shortly before 9 p.m.

Platoon Chief Doug Harper said police first arrived at the scene and tried to extinguish the blaze with fire extinguishers.

When fire crews arrived, they continued the work and quickly knocked down the blaze.

Three people were injured due to the fire, Harper said. Two of them were taken to hospital.

He said the victims suffered first degree and second degree burns mostly to their arms and legs.

The fire began at the balcony where a family was having a barbecue, Harper said.

“It was accidental,” the platoon chief said, adding that they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

He noted that smoke detectors worked, which helped in containing the fire in one unit.

After fire crews cleared the smoke out of the building, residents were allowed back inside their units.

“If you’re cooking, stay with your barbecue to prevent a fire from spreading,” Harper said.