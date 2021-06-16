Two people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Vaughan
York Regional Police are investigating a crash involving at least three vehicles in Vaughan.
Published Wednesday, June 16, 2021 7:49PM EDT
Two people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Vaughan Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Zenway Boulevard and New Huntington Road, north of Highway 7.
York Regional Police say a transport truck, a motorcycle and a sedan were involved in the crash.
There is no immediate word on the condition of the two male victims.
The cause of the crash is unknown.