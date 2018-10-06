Two people taken to hospital after serious collision in West Hill
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 7:43PM EDT
Two people have been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision involving a motorcycle in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood.
It happened at Kingston and Galloway roads shortly before 7 p.m.
Toronto police said two people were found lying on the ground after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided.
Two patients were taken to a trauma centres with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services says.
The eastbound lanes of Kingston Road have been closed between Payzac Avenue and Galloway Road because of the collision.