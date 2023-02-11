Toronto police are investigating after two people were stabbed in North York on Saturday evening.

The stabbing occurred in the area of Dufferin Street and McAdam Avenue, south of Highway 401, at around 6:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to locate two people injured, police said. One of the victims, a man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The second victim suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released.