Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a stabbing in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Danforth Road and St. Clair Avenue East shortly before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a man stabbed in the neck.

Toronto paramedics said one man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A second person suffering from minor injuries was also transported to hospital.

Police have not released suspect information.