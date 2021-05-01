Two people taken to hospital after stabbing in Scarborough
Published Saturday, May 1, 2021 10:41PM EDT
Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a stabbing in Scarborough.
Police were called to the area of Danforth Road and St. Clair Avenue East shortly before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a man stabbed in the neck.
Toronto paramedics said one man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A second person suffering from minor injuries was also transported to hospital.
Police have not released suspect information.