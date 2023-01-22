Two people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole in North York Sunday evening, knocking it down and causing a power outage for hundreds of customers in the area.

Toronto police say it happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Magellan Drive, near Jane Street.

The downed pole caused hydro lines to fall onto the vehicle, trapping the driver inside for a period of time.

The driver has since been freed and was sent to hospital, along with another occupant of the vehicle.

Police say both of their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Toronto Hydro’s online outage map shows a cluster of customers in the area currently without power.

They’ve not said when it is expected to come back on.

Sheppard Avenue is currently closed at Magellan Drive in both directions.